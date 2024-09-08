Will ‘fortunate’ Ankita Lokhande be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

Mumbai, Sep 8 Actress Ankita Lokhande has penned a heartfelt note for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that his ability to bring out the best in others is a testament to his leadership and that she feels nothing but fortunate.

Ankita took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Bhansali and her husband Vicky Jain.

She wrote: “Respected Sanjay Sir, I’m overwhelmed with emotions and gratitude, and words fail me as I try to express what I feel for you and your incredible craft. Your dedication, passion, and vision are a constant source of inspiration to me.”

“Thank you for taking the time to listen to me and for providing a platform to share my thoughts and feelings. Your guidance and belief in me have been instrumental in shaping my journey, and I’m forever grateful for your mentorship and support.”

She added: “Your ability to bring out the best in others is a testament to your exceptional leadership and artistry. I feel nothing but fortunate!!”

The actress said that she looks forward to “continuing” to learn from Bhansali.

“Thank you again for being an exemplary mentor, guide, and inspiration. I look forward to continuing to learn from you and making you proud,” she added.

Ankita had also shared a picture of Sandeep Singh, with whom she is working on a series based on royal courtesan Amrapali.

“And Thanku sandip for always having my back,” she wrote.

According to a statement that was shared when the series was announced in April, Sandeep is all set to showcase the life of the royal dancer from the Republic of Vaishali in ancient India.

Ankita will be Amrapali, the celebrated nagarvadhu. The series will tell the journey of the dancer from being an imperial courtesan to choosing to become a Buddhist nun. It will capture the emotions experienced by Amrapali, who finally gives up all luxuries and adopts celibacy as a Buddhist devotee.

Ankita was at the Ganpati celebrations with Bhansali and Sandeep. Actress Manisha Koirala along with Taha Shah Badussha was seen at the event too.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring pictures alongside Bhansali, his sister Bela Segal and Taha among others.

