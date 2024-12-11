'Will make lot of children very happy', Akshay Kumar expresses admiration for Mohanlal's Barroz 3D at trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : The Hindi trailer of Mohanlal's debut directorial Barroz 3D - Guardian of Treasure was launched on Wednesday in Mumbai by Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar, who has been closely associated with Hindi remakes of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan's Malayalam superhits over the years, was a fitting choice to unveil the actor's directorial debut.

At the trailer launch, Akshay praised the 3D children's fantasy film, directed by Mohanlal. The Khiladi actor remarked that the movie will "make a lot of children very happy."

"We have seen many 3D films before, but this movie was shot entirely in 3D, which is commendable. Few movies in India are made with children in mind," said Akshay.

"I am sure it will be a wonderful experience in theatres, and I personally look forward to seeing the reactions this film will receive. This will bring happiness to many children," he added.

Barroz is a children's fantasy film based on the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure by Jijo Punnoose. Mohanlal plays the titular role alongside Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Komal Sharma, Guru Somasundaram, and Tuhin Menon in prominent roles.

The trailer offers a captivating glimpse of a story where the past and present intertwine seamlessly. It showcases stunning 3D visuals and explores themes of friendship and loyalty, which have the power to break ancient curses.

Mohanlal directed the entire film which is shot in 3D and is expected to portray the role of a warrior.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by B. Ajith Kumar.

Barroz is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 25.

Meanwhile, the shoot for Mohanlal's much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer, titled L2: Empuraan, has concluded. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 27, 2025.

L2: Empuraan marks actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's third directorial venture, with Mohanlal reprising his lead role. The duo's first collaboration was the 2019 hit Lucifer.

