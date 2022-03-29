Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock with a long note on Instagram

A day after slapping comedian, Chris Rock on Oscar 2022 stage, Oscar-winning actor Will Smit penned a long apology note on Monday on his Instagram account. The actor took his Instagram and wrote "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he continued.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees, and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will," the actor wrote.

Chris Rock and Will Smith had an altercation during the 2022 Oscar telecast. Smith walked up to the stage and slapped comic artiste Chris Rock over his humorous remark on Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media.