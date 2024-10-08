"Will tell my baby NaniJi is the coolest": Masaba pens cute wish for mom Neena Gupta on her National Award win

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Fashion Designer Masaba, who is currently expecting her first child, penned a cute congratulatory wish for her mother and veteran actor Neena Gupta over her National Film Award win on Tuesday.

Sharing pictures from the 70th National Film Award ceremony, Masaba wrote, "Will tell my baby NaniJi is the coolest and was winning National Awards since 1994 with flowers in her hair."

Masaba's post left netizens in awe.

"Most amazing Naani," actor Dia Mirza commented.

"She's such s rockstar Congratulations," actor Shilpa Shetty wrote.

On Tuesday, Neena received the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai from President Droupadi Murmu.

She attended the ceremony in a pink saree with flowers in her hair, making her look more captivating.

Neena also took to her Instagram and expressed happiness over her National Film Award win.

"Honoured to receive my fourth national award from the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu," she wrote.

She previously won the National award for Bazar Sitaram and Woh Chokri.

In August 2024, Neena expressed happiness about the honour while speaking with ANI."It is a big surprise for me because it has been a long time since the film came out. I didn't even know when the National Awards happen. I had no idea about it. I'm very thankful to get this award because a National Award is a big deal," the actor said.

Speaking on how special the film is to her, Neena said, "Uunchai is a very special film for me. First, I worked with really good actors from the film industry. It was my dream to work with Sooraj ji, and I am very happy he also got an award. It was a very special film for me."

'Uunchai' was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who won Best Director Award at 70th National Film Awards.

