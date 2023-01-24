With 'Meri Bari', Iqlipse Nova has a message: 'Pursue your goals & keep dreaming'

Mumbai, Jan 24 Singer, songwriter, and composer Iqlipse Nova said that his latest music video titled 'Meri Bari' is about achieving the goal and becoming successful in life. He added that one should never stop dreaming and continue to work on it until the dream is fulfilled.

After releasing 'Mera Safar', the singer has a lot of hope from his new single and he shared: "The love and appreciation I am still receiving for my first single 'Mera Safar' has me speechless. With 'Meri Baari', the song is my personal narrative, and my aim is to reach out to a younger audience with this song to help motivate them to achieve the heights they put their eyes on."

Deepanshu Raj, who is known by his stage name Iqlipse Nova, hails from Katihar, Bihar, and he decided to become a singer at the age of 7 after listening to Justin Bieber's popular track 'Baby'. His goal is to inspire his listeners to be ambitious and follow their dreams.

"I simply want to encourage them to pursue their goals and keep dreaming. I hope the listeners will identify with this song and continue showing their affection just like they have up till now," he concluded.

