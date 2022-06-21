World Music Day 2022: Bollywood actors who have sung a tune or two or many

Music an integral part of life soothes your soul and is a major source of happiness for countless. On the occasion of World Music Day, let's celebrate it with music that B-town actors sang for their films.

Amitabh Bachchan

Popularly known as Big B, Amitabh was rightly called the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood in the 1970s. He built his on-screen image as an 'angry young man' by portraying aggressive roles in films like 'Zanjeer', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Deewar' and 'Kaala Patthar' to name a few.

Do you remember the hit song from 1981 'Silsila' movie 'Rang Barse'?. It was sung by none other than Big B. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given several iconic songs from his movies such as 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Bhootnath', 'Baghban' and several others.

Priyanka Chopra

Do you know Global icon PeeCee a.k.a Priyanka Chopra is trained in western-classical music? Before winning hearts worldwide, she sang her first song 'Ullathai Killathe' in Tamil drama 'Thamizhan'. Priyanka made her debut in Bollywood with the song 'Chaoro' from her film 'Mary Kom'. She also has three singles, 'Exotic', 'In My City' and ' I Can't Make You Love Me'.

She also gave her voice for 'Dil Dhadakne Do's title song in 2015. Biggest influence behind her love for music is PeeCee's father Ashok Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra

Like her sister, Parineeti Chopra also is gifted with a beautiful and soulful voice. She has sang few times in Bollywood. Her first song was'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin'from Akshay Roy's directorial'Meri Pyaari Bindu' . Since her debut in singing field, she has been stoling her heart with her voice. She also did song for her film 'Kesari': 'Teri Mitti'

Salman Khan

Bhai Jaan has many talents in his kitty from acting, painting to singing. Salman has given hit songs in Bollywood which are played in every celebrations. ''Hangover' from his film 'Kick' which is most loved song by his fans. And the other hits songs are 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'.

Farhan Akhtar

The multi-talented actor Farhan Akhtar, didn't stopped at acting, writing and direction, he tried his hands on singing. In his debut in 2008 film 'Rock On', he sang not one but 5 songs for this film. Along with Hrithilk Roshan and Abhay Deol, Farhan sang Senorita' from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

Alia Bhatt

Alia, who is known for her tremendous performances in Bollywood, made her singing debut in 2014 with song 'Sooha Saaha' from Highway, which was the A.R. Rahman composition. After that she gave her melodious voice to songs like 'Samjhawan' in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulha', 'Ikk Kudi' (Udta Punjab) and many others.

Shraddha Kapoor

Being a granddaughter of the legendary singer, late lata mangeshkar, Shraddha has inherited some singing skills in her. She has sung many songs for her films including 'Galliyan' from film 'Ek Villain' (2014), unplugged 'Bezubaan Fir Se' from her dance- drama 'ABCD 2' and others.

World Music Day is observed on June 21 every year. Celebration of this day was started by Jack Lang, a French politician along with Maurice Fleuret, a composer, music journalist, radio producer, arts administrator from Paris in the year 1982.

