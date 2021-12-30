'Writer' helmer Franklin Jacob to direct film for Seven Screen Studio

Chennai, Dec 30 Director Franklin Jacob, whose just-released film 'Writer' has come in for a lot of critical acclaim, is to next direct a film for Seven Screen Studio, the well known production house that produced actor Vijay's blockbuster 'Master'.

Director Ranjith, whose Neelam Productions had produced 'Writer', was among the first to break the news.

He took to social media to announce the new development. He wrote, "After the overwhelming appreciation and applauds for 'Writer', from both critics and audiences, Seven Screen Studio has signed Frank Jacob for his second feature film! Congratulations and best wishes to Lalit sir and Franklin!"

Seven Screen Studio, which is at the moment producing a number of big-budget films including director Karthik Subburaj's 'Mahaan' and director Ajay Gnanamuthu's 'Cobra', too took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"After Neelam productions' Writer, we are extremely happy to sign the most talented director Franklin Jacob for our next!"

Director Franklin responded with a thank you message. Thanking producer Lalit for giving him this opportunity, he also thanked director Ranjith for his love.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor