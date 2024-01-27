Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Mum Amidst Viral Pregnancy Video

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has ignited pregnancy speculation following the circulation of a viral video featuring her. The footage, posted on a fan page dedicated to Gautam, depicts her strolling alongside her husband, Aditya Dhar, in Mumbai. Gautam is attired in a pink dress with a shawl enveloping her shoulders, concealing her stomach, prompting some fans to speculate about a potential pregnancy.

The video has garnered millions of views and has been widely shared across social media platforms. Numerous fans have extended their congratulations to Gautam and Dhar, assuming she is indeed pregnant.

Yami Gautam and Dhar tied the knot in 2021, but they have not publicly addressed the pregnancy rumors. Notably, Gautam is not the only Bollywood actress to have been embroiled in pregnancy speculation. Anushka Sharma, married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, faced similar rumors after a video surfaced in December 2023, yet neither Sharma nor Kohli have addressed the speculation.

In December 2023, Deepika Padukone, another prominent Bollywood actress, also triggered pregnancy rumors following her remarks about having two or three children in the future, although she has not specified when she intends to start a family. The veracity of Gautam's pregnancy remains unconfirmed. Nevertheless, the viral video has undeniably generated significant attention around the actress.