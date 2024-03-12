Yami's love filled b'day wish for hubby Aditya: 'Lucked out marrying best man in the world'

Mumbai, March 12 Actress Yami Gautam, who is currently riding high on the success of her recently released movie 'Article 370', on Tuesday showered love on her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who has turned 41, saying she has married the best man in the world.

Aditya is best known for directing 2019 military action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami in the lead.

Yami tied the knot with Aditya in June 2021.

Talking to Instagram, Yami shared an unseen picture with her 'sunshine'.

The photo is truly filled with love, featuring the actress known for 'Vicky Donor' in a blue denim jacket, and Aditya in a navy blue coat and black T-shirt.

The couple is holding onto each other closely, and smiling cutely for the lenses.

The post is captioned: "Happy birthday to my... (sun, world, star, and love emojis)... Words shall never do justice to how I feel about you and the fact that I lucked out marrying the best man in the world. Thank you for everything that you do and what you are. I love you so much...Happy birthday, Aditya."

Meanwhile, in the political action thriller 'Article 370', Yami plays the spirited intelligence officer Zooni Haksar.

The movie is set against the backdrop of the abrogation by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of the constitutional provision that assured a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Set against the backdrop of true events, the film offers audiences a gripping narrative with political intrigue, national security threats and pulse-pounding action sequences woven in.

Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370' has a stellar ensemble cast that also includes Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

