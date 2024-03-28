Yash busy with pre-production work for maiden home venture ‘Toxic’

Mumbai, March 28 Actor Yash, who received a landslide response for his pan-India ‘K.G.F.’ franchise, is leaving no stone unturned to bring his next film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ to life.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and the reason behind this extended period is the actor’s acute penchant for detailing.

‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ is slated to release on April 10, 2025. The film is being directed by Geetu Mohandas, whose previous directorial ‘Liar's Dice’ (2013) was India’s entry for the Oscars.

Even though Yash has been a creative producer for all his films since 2014, ‘Toxic’ will be the first film to be released under his banner.

Shedding light on the same, a source said, "For a decade now, Yash has worn many hats for all his films, including that of a producer, and he does justice to all. He has been closely involved with the creative process and works on multiple aspects. With 'Toxic', he is taking this a notch higher."

The source added, “Yash has meticulously put together the team for the film and is working closely with them. The photos taken during recce with the team were one such instance. The preparations are going on at a breakneck speed as they plan to start shooting very soon. He has completely immersed himself into the preparations for the film to create the world of Toxic which aspires to strike a chord with the audience beyond boundaries."

Recently, pictures and videos showing Yash along with the technicians and director of the film had gone viral.

The film is being co-produced by Venkat K. Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor