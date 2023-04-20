Yash Chopra's wife and Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passes away

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed away this morning, April 20. She was 85 years old. Pamela Chopra was a known Indian playback singer. She was also a film writer and producer in her own rights. According to the reports, she was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the past 15 days. She was put on ventilator by the doctors but her health deteriorated.Pamela Chopra was last seen in the YRF documentary The Romantics where she spoke about her husband Yash Chopra and his journey. The Romantics not only focused on the contributions made by Yash Chopra to the Hindi film industry but also the contributions made by Pamela.

married Yash Chopra in 1970 in a traditional ceremony. It was an arranged marriage. They have two sons together, Aditya and Uday Chopra. Aditya is a film producer and director. He is married to Rani Mukerji. Uday is an actor and film producer.Pamela Chopra has sung several film songs, all of them for her husband's films - from Kabhie Kabhie (1976) to Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002). The 1993 film Aaina was independently produced by her. Pamela also co-wrote the script of her husband's 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai along with her husband Yash Chopra, her son Aditya Chopra and professional writer Tanuja Chandra.