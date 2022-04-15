Yash makes history with 'KGF: Chapter 2' at box office on Day 1

Mumbai, April 15 It was in 2018 when 'KGF: Chapter 1' starring Yash took over the box office and four years later the second instalment has broken all records as it grossed Rs 134.36 crore on its first day of release.

According to trade analysts, 'KGF 2' has "surpassed" 'KGF: Chapter 1' lifetime collection in the first day itself.

Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan on Twitter wrote "#KGFChapter2 SURPASSES #KGFChapter1 lifetime collections in the first day itself."

According to trade reports the film is the highest ever grossing film on Day 1 in India as it raked in Rs 134.36 crore gross.

The Prashanth Neel directorial went on to shatter records with the Hindi version as well. It smashed the opening day record of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger-starrer 'War', which opened to Rs 51.60 crore and Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' which minted Rs 50.75 crore on its first day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "'KGF2' CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #KGF2 has demolished *opening day* records of #War and #ThugsOfHindostan… #KGFChapter2 is now BIGGEST OPENER in #India (#Hindi version]… *Day 1* biz… #KGF2: ? 53.95 cr #War: ? 51.60 cr #TOH: ? 50.75 cr Nett. #India biz."

The film is a Kannada-language period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel. It features Yash. The first instalment was made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, it was the most expensive Kannada film at the time of its release.

In the southern belt, 'KGF: Chapter 2', an Excel entertainment film, raked in Rs 80.41 crore. The movie is said to be highest ever Day 1 in Karnataka for a Kannada film and highest ever Day 1 in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor