‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Star Ruhanika Dhawan Shares Convocation Video, Pens Heartfelt Note After Class 12 Graduation Ceremony (Watch Video)

Ruhanika Dhawan, Popularly known for her role in one of the popular telly soap 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', has crossed an important milestone in her life. Ruhanika who has won everyone's hearts with her cute face and strong acting is now 17 years old and has recently completed her high school graduation. Ruhanika Dhawan took a 3-year break from the film industry to complete her education. This year, the actress has scored 91% marks in the 12th class of the IB board. Recently, a convocation ceremony was organized at Ruhanika Dhawan's school, in which her parents were also present. Ruhanika has shared videos of her convocation ceremony with her fans on her Instagram. Along with the video, the actress wrote, 'Officially graduating from the class of 2025, the future is bright and the picture is still there my friends!'

Along with another video, the actress wrote, 'From dreams to reality, today's graduation ceremony was a very meaningful experience, a living culmination of years of hard work, growth and memorable moments. Walking across that stage, my heart was filled with immense gratitude towards the school that helped me reach here. To my teachers, thank you for pushing us for new ideas, for your patience and for sharing your knowledge so openly. You not only taught us subjects but also gave us invaluable life lessons that I will always carry with me.'

Also Read: Here's Why Jaideep Ahlawat Rejected Bibishan's Role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Ruhanika finally wrote, 'Words cannot express my gratitude to my amazing parents. Your encouragement, your countless acts of kindness and your unwavering support have been the foundation of my journey, you have taught me the value of perseverance and dreaming big. This achievement is a shared achievement and I am forever grateful for everything. Best wishes for new adventures inspired by gratitude.'