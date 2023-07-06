'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' actor Evelyn Sharma blessed with second child

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Actor Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi have been blessed with a baby boy.

On Thursday, Evelyn took to Instagram and announced the birth of her second child. She also revealed that she has named her son Arden.

"Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I'm so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden," she wrote, adding a picture of her son.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuV-e63Lgxp/?hl=en

The image shows Evelyn flashing her million-dollar smile while hoding her baby close.

Evelyn's post is flooded with congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations new mommy. enjoy your motherhood," a social media user commented.

"Yay!! Sooo happy for you! You both look beautiful," another one wrote.

In January 2023, Evelyn had announced her second pregnancy by sharing a couple of pictures of her baby bump on Instagram.

"Can't wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby #2 is on the way," she had captioned the pictures.

Actress Evelyn Sharma married her long-term beau and fiance Tushaan Bhindi on May 15, 2021. The duo became parents to daughter in November, 2021. The actor regularly posts happy pictures with her husband and daughter, Ava Rania Bhindi, on social media.

Evelyn is best known for featuring in Hindi movies such as 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Saaho'. Her last picture was 'X-Ray: The Inner Image.'

