Yoga brings harmony to mind, body and soul, shares Hansika Motwani on IYD
By IANS | Published: June 21, 2023 01:30 PM 2023-06-21T13:30:04+5:30 2023-06-21T13:40:09+5:30
Chennai, June 21 On the occasion of International Yoga Day (IYD), Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani on wednesday ...
Chennai, June 21 On the occasion of International Yoga Day (IYD), Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani on wednesday perfomed some asanas in the morning and shared that Yoga brings a lot of positivity.
The actress shared that she performs yoga daily and was dedicated to fitness and wellness routines that depend on the power of yoga.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app