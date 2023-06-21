Yoga brings harmony to mind, body and soul, shares Hansika Motwani on IYD

Chennai, June 21 On the occasion of International Yoga Day (IYD), Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani on wednesday perfomed some asanas in the morning and shared that Yoga brings a lot of positivity.

The actress shared that she performs yoga daily and was dedicated to fitness and wellness routines that depend on the power of yoga.

