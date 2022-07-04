You can no longer take your audience for granted: Sonu Sood

He is not just a hero in the Bollywood industry but also a hero of the masses for his service to mankind during Covid. Sonu Sood speaks to Lokmat Times about his true calling and his upcoming movie ‘Prithviraj’

What goes into shooting a historical drama?

The biggest responsibility you face is you don’t have the liberty of playing a character your way, the body language, the diction, characterisation, the detailing has to be in a space that is believable and people don’t point fingers at it. History is written by different people over the years, how you connect everything and present it in front of people is a challenge and a big responsibility.

Chand Bardai is a poet, how did you blend into the character?

My mother is a professor of English and history, we have been listening to the stories since childhood. We heard about Chand Bardai that he was a poet, historian, a warrior, and a visionary. I didn’t know I would get to play this role on screen some day but now when you have to play a character on screen, you go back to the pages of history. Apart from this, our director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi has immense knowledge of history. When your director is well read about the roles, it makes your work easier. To come up with a look of Chand Bardai, which has been appreciated by everyone, was challenging too. We had to wake up at 3:30-4 am to work on the look for 3-4 hours but when the end result is good it is worth it.

You have done movies of various genres, what makes you select a script?

When you start listening to a script, it takes the first five minutes to know whether you see yourself in the character or not. It is an instinct that says you should do this role.

How was debutant Manushi Chillar as a co-star?

She didn’t appear as a first timer. She was very confident in speaking lengthy dialogues even with a huge crowd around. She was focused, dedicated, hungry to give her best shot, which can be seen in the movie.

You have been in industry for a long time, what made you stand out from the crowd?

It is very important to stay focused and be disciplined. The most important thing is that the love for cinema shouldn’t go. I have seen many actors who are successful but don’t have interest in their job. It is scary. If you love your craft, if you keep reinventing yourself everyday and work as it is your first day on the sets, only then you can survive. It is a cut throat industry, everyone’s here to pull you down, so if you are not here on your own it will be difficult to survive.

You have done a lot of social work, which made you a hero of the common man. How did it impact you?

Earlier when we used to work, we thought if films are doing good, it is a huge thing and used to boast about it. But after connecting with the common man and seeing their world, I realised the superficiality of Bollywood and that the truth is very different. The goals of my life changed. Giving a successful film is important but more than that being a successful person is important. I am trying to achieve that. The life I am living has no life or camera and is being directed by the Almighty. I am playing the most important role of my life. I hope the film doesn’t end.

What inspired you to take action on seeing the plight of people?

It was God’s call. It was like an awakening for me. I found my goal and decided to walk on this path. Even today I meet people who need help and try to do my bit.

How did you handle negative publicity?

I just knew I didn’t have to stop. When you start walking on a path, people try to stop you. It is kind of a test. Whether you change your route or keep walking depends on you. My mother used to say a successful path is one where there will be many speed breakers.