"You did Jains and Lokhandes proud": Vicky praises wife Ankita for her journey in 'Bigg Boss 17'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Businessman and 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Vicky Jain on Monday heaped praises on his wife and actor Ankita Lokhande for her journey in Salman Khan's show.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a string of pictures with his wife and captioned the post, "Ankita, you did the Jains' & the Lokhandes' proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best and I'm sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2rmf06LDv3/

Ankita and Vicky's relationship was one of the key highlights of this season of Bigg Boss. During their stint, the couple suffered several ups and downs in their relationship and were constantly judged for their bond.

Ankita, who rose to fame with her stint in the 'Pavitra Rishta' show, entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband Vicky Jain. Vicky eliminated in a mid-week elimination before the grand finale.

While Ankita was evicted after Arun Mahshettey got evicted from the top 5.

Ankita got a little emotional after learning about her elimination. Her family members also became disappointed. Her sister-in-law got teary-eyed.

Host Salman Khan was also shocked as he expected to see Ankita as the winner of the 17th season.

"I am shocked. I thought that you would win the show but don't know what happened. The whole team is shocked....Ankita, your's journey has been the toughest journey in (history of) Bigg Boss," Salman said.

On the stage of the Bigg Boss house, Anita said, "I have no regrets that I have not won or I am not in the top three. I have my mother here, my whole family waiting outside. So, I have not lost anything.'Main TV ki beti hun, yeh meri karam bhoomi hai...maine kaafi ups and downs dekhe par main khushi se jaa rahi," Ankita said.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner's trophy, beating Abhishek Kumar.

