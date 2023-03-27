"You will be with me forever": Mohanlal remembers his favourite co-star Innocent in emotional post

Malayalam actor and former MP Innocent died at the age of 75 at the Lakeshore hospital in Kochi. The actor was undergoing treatment since March 3 and breathed his last on Sunday night. After Innocent's demise, actor Mohanlal expressed his grief and paid his condolences in a social media post.

Mohanlal shared a photo of Innocent and captioned it, "What can I say my innocent... Just like that name innocently spreading laughter, love and comfort to the whole world, holding those who are with you like a brother, being with you no matter what, I don't know how to put into words the sadness of your separation. My mind is still telling me to believe that you didn't go away. My Innocent will be with me forever with that innocent smile and love every moment. Wherever you are, you will still find yourself here to run to for anything.

The legendary actor was under treatment at the hospital since March 3. He breathed his last at 10.30 pm on March 27. "He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure," the hospital said in a release.The actor-turned-politician was reportedly not keeping well for some time. A few years ago, he had been diagnosed with cancer but in 2015 he announced that he was cancer-free