"Your love is worth everything": Janhvi Kapoor thanks her fans for the success of 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Janhvi Kapoor, who enthralled the audience with her performance in the sports drama 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' alongside RajKummar Rao, expressed her gratitude to fans for all the love and support shown to the film.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.'

The film highlights Janhvi's dedication and resilience in embracing a challenging role that took her beyond her comfort zone.

In the film, Janhvi steps into the shoes of her character, Mahi, a doctor turned cricketer, a part that requires extensive preparation and commitment. For nearly two years, she underwent rigorous training to master the sport, underscoring her dedication to authenticity in her portrayal.

Expressing gratitude, Janhvi said, "Your love has motivated me to keep going and keep working even harder and pushing myself in my craft. Your love is worth everything! Mr and Mrs Mahi is a piece of my heart and for all those who understood and connected with what we were trying to say, thank you"

Earlier, during film promotions, Janhvi revealed the strenuous preparation she underwent for her role, which involved rigorous strength training and a demanding fitness regimen.

The 27-year-old actor shared, "I wasn't very radiant while shooting for this film. When I started preparing for this film, I was promoting 'Good Luck Jerry'. I was possibly shooting for 'Mili' and I was about 8-9 kilos heavier. Sharan was very stressed and told me that I didn't look like a cricketer. He said if I wanted to do this film, I needed to start losing weight and begin cricket training."

This marked the beginning of an intense transformation for Janhvi. Her daily routine was packed with physical training, guided by her coach, Abhishek Nair.

"My daily routine was very intense. I was at the peak of my training, and my coach, Abhishek Nair, said that the training I was undergoing was more intense than what they did with their IPL players," Janhvi elaborated.

She also shared that her training routine included gruelling sessions in the nets with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players, strength training, conditioning, cardio, and cricket practice spanning over five to six hours every day.

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The film collected an impressive collection of Rs 21.10 crores in its first five days at the box office.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is all set to be seen in the action thriller film 'Ulajh'. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor