Youth arrested for allegedly pelting stones at film crew of Emraan Hashmi film

A youth was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the film crew of Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Ground Zero' in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. Some media reports claimed the actor was injured in the incident that took place on Sunday when the crew was shooting in the Pahalgam area.Hashmi, however, said the reports are "inaccurate".Emraan tweeted Tuesday morning, "The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam.

The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate." However, Emraan neither confirmed nor denied whether the incident happened with his film crew.Fans of the actor responded to the tweet by expressing their concern, with some saying they were glad he is safe. One of them wrote, “Glad you're okay star. Take care of yourself, keep tweeting.” Another one commented, “Thank God!! It was inaccurate news. Stay safe boss @emraanhashmi.”Emraan has been shooting for his film Ground Zero. He reached Kashmir last month and has been shooting there for the past few weeks.The incident in Pahalgam was an isolated one and involved only one person, the officials said.