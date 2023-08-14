Youtuber Elvish Yadav wins Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Elvish Yadav is the one to lift the Bigg Boss trophy. The season finale aired on Jio Cinema app from 9pm on Monday. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 began in June and other contestants included Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdeva, Falak Naaz, Palak Purswani, Puneet Kumar, Aaliyah Siddiqui and Cyrus Broacha.

Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia joined as wild cards. While Aashika was soon evicted, Elvish got a lot of support from fans and was one of the frontrunners to win the trophy.The winner reportedly took home ₹25 lakh prize money. Elvish Yadav led the polls, followed closely by Abhishek Malhan. The finale features dance performances from Pooja, Avinash and all the current and evicted contestants.