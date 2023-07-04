YRF’s Pathaan crosses 100 days in cinemas!

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, produced by Aditya Chopra & directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster. It is the highest grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over 1050 crore gross at the global box office! The film which stars the biggest global superstar of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan, along with megastars Deepika Padukone & John Abraham, recorded another remarkable feat in the recent times over the weekend. Pathaan has now crossed over a 100 days in cinemas!

A veteran trade source says, “Before Pathaan, 100 days in cinemas were crossed by films like KGF, Kantara, RRR which gave rise to the narrative that South cinema is ruling the roost over Hindi cinema. Pathaan has not only blunted that narrative with a film that has become the all-time highest grossing Hindi film and has now also crossed 100 days in cinemas. Indian cinema is doing well and that’s all that matters given how the pandemic affected the movie business across the country. It is a truly rare feat in recent times and shows the unanimous love that Pathaan has received not just in India but also globally!”Pathaan is also the highest grossing film of the fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that has only delivered blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War!