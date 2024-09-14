Yuvika Chaudhary shares stunning maternity shoot ahead of welcoming her first child

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Soon-to-be mom Yuvika Chaudhary, who is set to welcome her first child with husband Prince Narula, has treated fans to a sneak peek of her beautiful maternity photoshoot. Her radiant glow in the photos left everyone mesmerized.

Yuvika took to her Instagram account to share a video from the shoot, where she can be seen cradling her baby bump while posing in a series of elegant gowns.

In the video, Yuvika wore three different floor-length outfits. For her first look, she stunned in a body-hugging, stone-encrusted gown that perfectly highlighted her growing baby bump.

In the next part of the video, Yuvika appeared in a black ruffled gown, looking elegant and glowing as she lovingly held her bump. The off-shoulder neckline with ruffle details added a graceful touch. The video also captured a sweet moment when Yuvika FaceTimed her husband, Prince Narula, and blew him a flying kiss.

For her final look, Yuvika wore a white silk gown, looking like a princess as she embraced the joy of motherhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvika chaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Yuvika and Prince, whose love story began on Bigg Boss 9, got married on October 12, 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year and held a baby shower in August.

Prince Narula is renowned for his appearances on popular reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss', 'Splitsvilla', and 'Roadies', where he has garnered a significant fan following.

Yuvika Chaudhary, on the other hand, gained fame for her roles in Bollywood, notably in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Om Shanti Om'.

She also captured hearts during her participation and subsequent win on reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 9' and 'Nach Baliye 9' alongside her husband.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor