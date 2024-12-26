Zaheer Khan and Wife Honored at Shirdi Temple After Visiting Shri Sai Baba's Samadhi (Watch Video)

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife recently visited the Samadhi of Shri Sai Baba in Shirdi. After offering their prayers, the couple was warmly received by the temple authorities. Vishnu Thorat and Tushar Shelke, on behalf of the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan, presented the couple with a shawl and a statue of Shri Sai Baba as a gesture of respect and honor for their visit.

Every day, thousands of devotees visit the Sai Samadhi in Shirdi, a revered place of worship for millions. The Sai Sansthan attracts a diverse group of people, including common citizens, politicians, officials, celebrities, and athletes, all seeking the blessings of Sai Baba. Each devotee approaches with deep emotions, praying for their future. Considered one of the best fast bowlers Indian cricket as ever produced, he was the second-most successful Indian pace bowler in Test cricket, behind Kapil Dev.

He also has the distinct record of dismissing Graeme Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya and Matthew Hayden – some of the game's most feared left-handed batsmen – over 10 times each in international cricket, and also holds the record for dismissing the third-most number of left-handed batsmen (237), after Muttiah Muralitharan (325), and Shaun Pollock (252).