Zareen Khan thrilled as her song 'Eid Ho Jayegi' garners 17 million views

Mumbai, May 6 Bollywood actress Zareen Khan and Umar Riaz-starrer romantic track 'Eid Ho Jayegi' garnered 17 million views on YouTube.

Zareen Khan, who is best known for her song 'Character Dheela Hai' and her movie 'Veer' with Salman Khan shares her excitement on the response received by the song..

"Good things either take a lot of time or happen overnight. 'Eid ho jayegi' is more like the latter. I am delighted that in the process of 10 days of making and releasing it, the song became a rage and garnered a whopping 17 million views. It's overwhelming when your work is admired by one and all and more so when it becomes a signature of a particular festival," shares the actress.

The song has been sung by famous singers Javed Ali and Raghav Sachar. Kunwar Juneja gives the lyrics of the song under the label White Hill.

