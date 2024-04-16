Zeenat Aman Responds to Mumtaz’s Comment on Her Live-in-Relationship Advice

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is making headlines because of her controversial statement about marriage. in one of her Instagram post Zeenat said that couple should live-in relationship and then get married. In response to her statement Mumtaz took nasty dig at Zeenat and said that she should be the last person to give any relationship advice as she was not in good marriage.

Many criticized Mumtaz for being a typical woman and commenting on someone's private life. Responding to Mumtaz's comment, Zeenat stated that Mumtaz had always been a dignified woman. Zeenat Aman regarding Mumtaz's dig said, "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions."

I've never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I'm not going to start now." Mumtaz slams Zeenat over live in advice Reacting to what Zeenat wrote on her Instagram post, Mumtaz said, "Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example) She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him.

Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships". She said to Zoom. Zeenat Aman the favorite of Gen Z Zeenat who has been way ahead of her time is currently the favorite of Gen Z and they love the way she holds her life with utmost ease and grace without any pressure. Zeenat's Instagram posts go viral and have made her a social media diva, many young actresses follow her and are in awe of how cool she is. Zeenat had even appeared on Koffee With Karan 8 along with Neetu Kapoor where netizens hailed the lady as the true queen.