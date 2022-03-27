Zendaya, Pedro Almodovar, Denis Villeneuve attend pre-Oscars bash in LA

Los Angeles, March 27 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star Zendaya recently attended an Oscars party at the Los Feliz, Los Angeles home of writer-producer Mitch Glazer and actress Kelly Lynch along with fellow guests like Pedro Almodovar, Denis Villeneuve, Rose, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz, Al Pacino, Troye Sivan and Andie MacDowell, reports 'Variety'.

As per 'Variety', the party organized by fashion label Saint Laurent, was hosted by the label's creative director Anthony Vaccarello. The event began with a VIP dinner for about 50 people at the Harvey house, a John Lautner-designed architectural gem in Los Feliz owned by Mitch Glazer and Kelly Lynch.

In addition, a late-night reception for about 150 included a performance from indie band Wet Leg. Other guests in attendance were Bill Murray, Dave Franco, Jack Dylan Grazer, Joachim Trier, Maude Apatow, Jessie Buckley, Justice Smith, Amber Valletta and Joe Kerry.

Other fashion labels too are hosting grand parties as a lead up to the 94th Oscars which is set to be held on Sunday at the Dolby Theater. The Chanel Charles Finch dinner will return as an in-person event at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Giorgio Armani too will toast Nicole Kidman at its annual festivities at the Armani boutique in Beverly Hills. Gucci once again will team up with talent manager Guy Oseary for an exclusive post-Oscar party on Sunday.

