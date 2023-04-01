Zendaya shimmers in deep-blue sari on Day 2 of NMACC opening

Mumbai, April 1 If Day One of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening in Mumbai on Friday night was all about the entertainment world from Rajinikanth to SRK with a sprinkling of politic added to the mix, Day Two on Saturday night was dedicated to the power of haute couture.

From archival pieces carrying the creative stamp of John Galliano and the House of Dior to the Big Three of Indian couturiers Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi Mukherjee the NMACC cast a swish spell.

Topping the list of A-list attendees were 'Euphoria' star Zendaya in a flowing sultry deep blue sari with a playful floral border and gold-embellished blouse and supermodel Gigi Hadid, who exuded in the words of 'Vogue', "a modern Devdas look with an ivory and gold sari", with a gold bangle stack and jewelled blouse to complete the look. Zendaya's significant other, 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland, stuck to a black suit and bow tie.

