Zendaya's 'Euphoria' gets a nod for third season

Los Angeles, Feb 5 The Zendaya - starrer teen drama 'Euphoria' has been greenlit for a third season at HBO.

The show, based on an Israeli miniseries of the same name, is a big success. It enjoys an overwhelming social media traction but it also generates buzz on a weekly basis as the season progresses.

The first three installments of Season 2 have nearly doubled in per-episode viewership in comparison to its freshman season, reports Variety.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, said in a statement accessed by Variety, "Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

'Euphoria' tells the story of a 17-year-old drug addict Rue played by Zendaya, and her pursuit to find hope and survive while balancing the pressures and confusions of love and loss amidst her circle of friends and enemies in the town of East Highland.

The season of the miniseries also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, Algee Smith and Chloe Cherry.

'Euphoria' is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, with the season finale set to be aired on February 27.

