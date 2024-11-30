Zoya Akhtar’s picture sitting with Andrew Garfield, Jacob Elordi goes viral

Mumbai, Nov 30 Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s photo sitting in between Hollywood heartthrobs Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco has taken the Internet by a storm.

Several pictures and videos are doing the rounds on X, formerly called Twitter, where Zoya is seen sitting on a sofa dressed in a printed black ensemble. Garfield and Elordi look dapper dressed in crisp suits sitting on either side of the Indian celebrity.

The “Spiderman” star could be seen dressed in an earthy green hued shirt paired with a blazer and black pants. While Elordi chose a white shirt paired with a classic black blazer and trousers.

X was abuzz after the pictures started doing the rounds.

A user commented: “Zoya Akhtar chilling with Jacob Elordi and Andrew Garfield is killing me.”

Another said: “Oh to be sitting between Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi just like Zoya Akhtar is sitting between them at the Marrakech International Film Festival.”

“Zoya Akhtar is living my dream!” said a fan.

One simply couldn’t believe and wrote: “zoya akhtar, andrew, jacob???? what in the multiverse of madness is this???”

The jury of the 21st edition, which commenced on November 29 and will conclude on December 7, presided by Luca Guadagnino, also comprises Ali Abbasi, Patricia Arquette, Virginie Efira, Nadia Kounda, and Santiago Mitre.

Talking about Zoya, daughter of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, made her directorial debut with the drama Luck by Chance in 2009, and achieved her breakthrough with the ensemble buddy road comedy-drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in 2011.

She then co-wrote the psychological crime thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within alongside Reema Kagti, and directed Sheila Ki Jawaani, a segment of the anthology film Bombay Talkies.

Zoya then went on to make films such as “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “Lust Stories”, “Ghost Stories”, “Gully Boy” and “The Archies.”

