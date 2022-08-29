Zoya, Archie Comics CEO present musical showcase of 'The Archies'

Mumbai, Aug 29 The highlight of Netlix Day on Monday was the veil being lifted on the magical world of 'The Archies', with director Zoya Akhtar in video conversation with the Archie Comics CEO, Jon Goldwater. and Ankur Tewari, singer and film's music supervisor, presenting a live musical showcase to amp up the excitement.

The film is an adaptation of the 'The Archies' comics and stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles. Agastya is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, and Khushi is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, and Janhvi Kapoor's sister.

"It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for the very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood."

"It is super exciting to take these beloved characters, introduce them to a new generation and still keep the nostalgia of the original comic book series alive," Zoya Akhtar said. "We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale."

The film has the iconic gang of 'The Archies' at the centre of it with youthful energy, hope and excitement of the 1960s. According to a media statement issued by the makers, Tiger Baby, "It is a musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult. It promises to have something for every generation."

