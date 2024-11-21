Fact Check: 'Pushpa 2' Trailer Launch Video Misrepresented as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Rally in Maharashtra

Claim Review : Video showcasing a recent Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally at BKC, Mumbai, during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Claimed By : Social Media User Fact Check : False

Created By: Factly

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

Amid the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election hype, a video showcasing massive public gathering went viral on social media. The video allegedly claims to depict visuals from a recent Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally held at BKC in Mumbai. The video showed drone footage of a large crowd, with people also seen standing on towers. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: The viral claim is false in reality the visuals and videos are from the ‘Pushpa 2’ movie trailer launch event held at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, Bihar, on 17 November 2024. Hence the claim made in the post is misleading. Factly carefully reviewed the viral posts featuring this video, and observed that in response to one of the posts on X (formerly Twitter), several social media users claimed that the video was related to the trailer launch event of the movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, held in Gandhi Maidan, Patna, Bihar.

𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐕𝐀 𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐊𝐂 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 | Overview of the meeting recorded by drone. pic.twitter.com/ny0pEwJgLa — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) November 17, 2024

Taking this as a cue, Factly conducted a relevant keyword search and found a post on the official Twitter account of All India Radio Patna Unit featuring the same viral video. This post also mentioned that the visuals were related to the trailer launch event of the movie Pushpa 2, held in Gandhi Maidan, Patna, Bihar. Furthermore, they found multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the same viral video. These posts also mentioned that the video was related to the trailer launch event of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ movie.

A subsequent search by Team Factly led them to the trailer launch event video, which was live streamed on the YouTube channel of ‘Mythri Movie Makers,’ the producers of “Pushpa 2: The Rule”. Upon comparing the viral video with visuals from this trailer launch event, it become clear that the viral video depicts scenes from the trailer launch event of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 movie held in Patna, Bihar and not from MVA rally. To sum up, visuals from the ‘Pushpa 2’ movie trailer launch event held in Bihar are being falsely circulated as a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally in Maharashtra.

This story was originally published by Factly and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.




