Woman Hugging Lover Two Hours Before Wedding? Know Truth Behind Viral Video

Claim Review : A viral video on social media claimed a woman in her wedding attire came to meet her ex-lover 2 hours before the marriage ceremony. However, the claim is false. The video was created for entertainment purposes by an Instagram influencer. Claimed By : Social Media Fact Check : False

A video circulating on social media shows a young woman dressed as a bride stepping out of a car and walking a short distance to hug her lover. The video is recorded by her friend, who remains seated inside the car and claims that the woman has come to meet her boyfriend just two hours before her wedding.

After the clip went viral, many social media users criticised the woman, with some claiming that she still had feelings for her ex-boyfriend and had chosen to meet him instead of going to the wedding venue. Several posts shared the video with captions suggesting that the bride was reconsidering her marriage at the last moment.

What's your opinion? (Girl went to meet her Ex for the last time before getting married)

pic.twitter.com/vVVVezLeWs — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 14, 2025

Also Read | 19-Minute MMS Part 2 Leaked? Here's What Haryana Police Said About Viral Videos.

In the viral video, the woman is seen getting out of the car, meeting the young man and hugging, and later returning to the vehicle with tears in her eyes. The visuals led many viewers to believe that the incident was genuine.

However, a fact check reveals that the video is not real. The clip is scripted and created by a social media influencer for content purposes. It was shared by a user named Aarav Maavi from the handle @chaltePhirte098, who is known for posting similar scripted videos online.

Despite being a staged video, many users continue to share it assuming the incident actually happened. The video has so far garnered more than 48.4 million views across social media platforms.