19-Minute MMS Part 2 Leaked? Here's What Haryana Police Said About Viral Videos

After 19 minute MMS or 19 19-minute viral video started trending on Google search and social media, the Haryana Police officer sprang into action. Meanwhile, a few days back, an obscene clip of a couple went viral on social media, which was an alleged intimate clip of Instagram influencers Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali.

The 19-minute MMS was allegedly leaked by Sofik SK and her girlfriend's common friend on social media by secretly accessing their mobile phone. However, the clip, since then, went viral, which was later removed from social media sites after the legal action. However, another video emerged on social media platforms where some are claiming this is part 2 of the 19-minute 34-second viral MMS or video, while some said it's an AI-generated video of the couple.

However, taking advantage of these types of search trends, cyber criminals thug netizens whom they lured by making them click on a claimed viral video, which lands them into financial loss, while the source of the original video remains unclear.

What Haryana Police Say About the 19 Minutes 34 Seconds Video?

Amit Yadav, an officer of Haryana Police Cyber Cell, released a video and claimed the 19-minute viral video is AI-generated and not authentic. Amit, in his Instagram reel, explained how to check AI-generated fake videos and said that Part 2 of the viral video shared on several social media platforms is not real and was created using artificial intelligence (AI).

How to Identify AI-Generated Video?

Amit Yadav said to verify whether the video is AI-generated, visit the online website “Sightengine.com” to detect AI content. The officer also warned internet users that people who share such sexual videos on WhatsApp or any other social media platform will be punished under several IT Acts.

He said sharing such type of obscene content or fake AI-generated content is a criminal act and will land one in jail. The action will be taken Under Section 67, sharing sexually explicit content can lead to five years in jail and a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh. Sections 292, 293, and 354C of the IPC may also apply in cases involving obscenity and violation of privacy.

Authorities have advised that do not click, share or forward such viral video titles '19 minute viral video' or "19 minute viral MMS' or nay such link on social media.