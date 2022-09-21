2022 FIFA World Cup 'huge opportunity' for Germany, says Bierhoff

Berlin, Sep 21 The German associations' new campus in Frankfurt seemed the perfect spot for Oliver Bierhoff to launch a statement, and the 54-year-old couldn't be more serious about it.

Amid buildings shaped by modern design, training and medical facilities it seemed time for the German national team's managing director to spread a spirit of optimism.

The former striker not only spoke of winning the 2022 World Cup as a realistic goal but delivered in his perspective convincing reasons why the 2014 world champion is prepared to kick the can down the road.

The former Milan forward spoke of past disappointments as an irresistible force of motivation to lift the trophy in December as the world's best side.

Bierhoff mentioned mentality and quality next to what he called "rage in the stomach" of Germany's squad, reports Xinhua.

The disastrous performance back in 2018 in Russia, when hopes shattered as early as in the group stage, is unforgotten and still boiling as an unpleasant leftover in the players and official chests.

"Nobody wants to experience something frustrating like that again," the official said ahead of the country's Nation League encounter against Hungary in Leipzig Friday evening.

Germany, he emphasized, is ready to do the job. "It is our first goal to win the World Cup," Bierhoff said, calling the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar a "huge opportunity."

After 13 unbeaten games with coach Hansi Flick in charge, to win their Nations League group can be the starting point for the country's return to the world's top.

2020 treble winner Flick has proven his outstanding qualities "to be the man taking a team to a big title, triggered by a robust team spirit and determination."

To perfect the preparation the German squad is traveling to Oman on November 14 followed by a friendly against the host.

"We see it as a must to get used to the climate and time-zone as fast as possible due to the tight schedule," Bierhoff added.

The duel against underdog Oman is giving coach Flick the chance to make final adjustments.

The first World Cup played in the middle of a running season requires new approaches, Bierhoff said.

The German official denied additional burden caused by the unusual procedures. "I don't see any additional loads for players. If they wouldn't prepare for the World Cup, they would be covered with games for their clubs," he said. "We carefully keep an eye on our stress management."

He is experiencing the players full of anticipation for the upcoming World Cup. "They are eager to deliver a well-oiled performance."

