Aakash Sangwan: The boy from a boxing village who made it in Indian football

Nam Dinh [Vietnam], October 10 : It has been quite a last few months for Aakash Sangwan. After impressive performances at left-back for Chennaiyin FC in the last two seasons, the 28-year-old signed for FC Goa and has now earned his first-ever India call-up.

Sangwan has three sessions in the blue training jersey so far, the first one in Kolkata followed by two more in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, where India have come to face the hosts in a friendly on October 12. Every new day feels like a dream for the Bhiwani boy.

"The first call-up to the national team is always special as everyone desires to play for India at least once in their lives. So, it means a lot," said Sangwan, who shares his room with former Chennaiyin FC teammate Farukh Choudhary as quoted by the AIFF official website.

"The experience so far has been great. I can see why most of these players have been a part of the national team for so long, everyone here is confident and sure about their abilities. I want to contribute to the team as much as I can in whatever way possible so that we can move forward in the right direction," Sangwan added.

It was just over a week ago when Sangwan discovered he would be on the plane to Vietnam, thanks to a text that left him confused at first, and then pleasantly surprised.

"Well, someone sent me a congratulatory text and I couldn't make out what the wish was for. Then when I went online I saw the list of probables and realised why I got the text. It was a surprising as well as a joyous moment," he shared.

What's not surprising for Indian football fans is Sangwan's inclusion in the national squad. Dishing out consistent performances in the ISL in a highly-competitive position like left-back and making to the national team where several names like Subhasish Bose, Akash Mishra, Jay Gupta, and Naorem Roshan Singh have played at the position in the last year, just goes to show the level he has acquired.

It's a unique situation, but Sangwan has the same head coach and the majority of the coaching staff at his club FC Goa, and the national team, which in some way, has made adjusting to the India camp easier for him.

"One thing I can say about the coaching staff is that they are honest and direct people. Good or bad, they will tell you directly to your face. Coach Manolo's relationship with me is just as good as he has with every other player in the national team and FC Goa," he said.

Just over two years ago, Sangwan was an I-League player for RoundGlass Punjab FC, hoping to make a big move. Chennaiyin FC came calling and after 10 assists in two seasons for the Marina Machans, the doors to the Indian national team have opened up.

"I believe it's the constant learning and growing day by day that helped me gain these recent step-ups in my career. I will keep trying to do what I have always done - and that is giving my best and learning from every situation, whether good or bad," he said.

Sangwan's footballing journey began in Bhiwani, a town in Haryana renowned for producing world-class boxers. But Sangwan's sporting journey began with his feet - at the age of 10 when he joined a local coaching academy at the Bhim Stadium with his two elder brothers.

"Until 16 years of age, I played in every open tournament possible in Haryana. Then my family shifted to Panchkula and I started training at the Sector 17 Ground in Chandigarh. For the next few years, I played inter-university tournaments and the Santosh Trophy," he said.

Then, Minerva Punjab FC happened, which opened Sangwan's doors to professional football. He was part of the club's senior team from their very first season in the I-League and made his debut in April 2017. In the 2017-18, Minerva won a historic I-League title, bringing Sangwan his first major trophy.

"I spent multiple years at Minerva. From coming on as a substitute to eventually becoming a regular in the first eleven. I later played for Churchill Brothers and RoundGlass Punjab FC before making it to the ISL," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor