AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic out for eight months after knee surgery
By ANI | Published: May 25, 2022 10:41 PM2022-05-25T22:41:04+5:302022-05-25T22:50:07+5:30
AC Milan on Wednesday announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic underwent an operation on his left knee at the hospital in Lyon.
The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between 7 and 8 months.
The 40-year-old, fresh from winning the Serie A title with AC Milan, had a planned procedure on his left knee to repair damage and instability caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury. He is expected to be out for at least the remainder of the year.
"The arthroscopy had been planned for a while to definitively resolve the joint's instability through the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, with lateral reinforcement and meniscus reparation," Serie A champions in a statement said.
The veteran striker scored eight goals for AC Milan this season as they won Serie A title for the first time in 11 years.
( With inputs from ANI )
