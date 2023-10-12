AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan SG's match against Bashundhara Kings moved to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 12 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant's fixture in the AFC Cup 2023-24 against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings has been moved to Bhubaneswar and will be held at the Kalinga stadium on October 24. The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST.

East Bengal FC have also seen their match against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) shifted to Bhubaneswar and now the Mariners will host the Bangladesh side in Odisha's capital.

Juan Ferrando's side has a perfect record in the AFC Cup having beaten Odisha FC and Maziya in the first two matches and will take on Bashundhara Kings who sit third in their group in the next match.

The Mariners will be looking to a get step closer to the next round by securing a victory against the Kings in the next match and thus qualify for the knockout stages of the AFC Cup for a third year running.

However, the Kings will present ISL 2022-23 Cup winners a test having already beaten Odisha FC in the last fixture.

In their previous match against Chennaiyin FC, the Super Giants secured their third consecutive victory in the season, dealing Chennaiyin FC their third loss.

The match began with Dimitri Petratos expertly heading the ball past Chennaiyin FC's goalkeeper, Samik Mitra, courtesy of a superb cross from Sahal Abdul Samad, who showcased exceptional footwork during the play.

Jason Cummings extended the lead for the visiting team, while Rafael Crivellaro made a spectacular comeback for Chennaiyin FC by scoring from a direct free-kick. However, the Mariners increased their lead with a well-executed, tight-angled finish by Manvir Singh.

In their next match of the ISL, Mohun Bagan Super Giants will square off against East Bengal FC in the Kolkata derby on October 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor