AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India in Group G with UAE, Maldives, China

New Delhi [India], May 25 : India U-23 Men's Team have been placed alongside United Arab Emirates, Maldives and China in Group G of AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers in the official draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.

The Group G teams for Qualifiers will be hosted by China between September 6 and 12 this year. The draw saw 43 teams divided into 10 groups of four each and one group of three.

Each group will play at a centralised venue in a single round-robin format, with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams qualifying for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024.

They will join Qatar, who have received automatic qualification as hosts, to form the final cast of 16 for the tournament, to be played between April 15 to May 3, 2024.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 will also serve as a qualifier for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024. The top three teams will directly qualify for the Olympic Games as the AFC representatives, while the fourth-best team will play in the AFC-CAF playoff.

AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 will be the competition's sixth edition.

India's qualifying fixtures include India vs Maldives on September 6, China vs India on September 9 and United Arab Emirates vs India on September 12.

