Afghanistan vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Afghanistan Ready to Play Spoilsport, as India Aim to Keep World Cup Dream Alive

The Indian men's football team will face Afghanistan in their third Group A second round match in the the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia on Thursday (March 21).With three points and one win from two matches, India currently occupy the second place in the Group A pecking order. Reigning Asian champions Qatar lead the standings with six points from two wins, while Kuwait are second with one win. Having lost both their games so far, Afghanistan are placed last.

𝐑𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨! 👊🏻 🇮🇳



India's away win against Kuwait has put Igor Stimac's team in a strong position to progress further in the qualification cycle, something the 117-ranked side has never achieved. Victories in their upcoming outings (away and home) against the 158-ranked Afghanistan will help India acquire nine points and with Qatar expected to win their next two matches against Kuwait, the Blue Tigers have a real chance of jumping to second place in the standings. India defeated Kuwait (1-0) in Kuwait City in their opening match of the qualifiers, before losing to Qatar (0-3) in Bhubaneswar. Since their first-ever meeting way back in 1949, India and Afghanistan have met regularly. The Indian team for the all important clash has also been announced.

