AIFF announces 31 probables for U-17 national camp to prepare for SAFF Championship

New Delhi [India], June 26 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday announced the names of 31 probables for the U-17 national camp to be held in Srinagar from July 8 in preparation for the SAFF U17 Men's Championship 2024.

The seven-nation tournament will be played in Bhutan from September 18 to 28. India are clubbed with Maldives and Bangladesh in Group A, while Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

Once the SAFF campaign is over, the squad will continue to train in Srinagar for the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be played in October 2024 in Thailand.

Several players among the probables were part of the Indian squad that won the SAFF Men's U16 Championship in Bhutan last September.

"I feel excited by the prospect of coaching this talented bunch of youngsters. Most of these players were playing in the U17 youth league, the others have been picked up by our scouts," head coach Ishfaq Ahmed said, according to AIFF release.

"It is good that the camp will be held in Srinagar. Since the tournament is in Bhutan, the boys will get used to playing in high altitude during the camp," he added.

The list of probable:

Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Nandan Ray, Thongram Rishikanta Singh, Lekhachandra Phairembam, Mohammed Kaif, Asher Rebello, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Chingtham Renin Singh, Karish Soram, Abdul Salha, Jodric Abranches, Ngamgouhou Mate, Lunkhongam Chongloi, Kishor Tiwari, Laishram Suraj Singh, Levis Zangminlun, Banlamkupar Rynjah, Mohammad Sami, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Mohammad Shameel, Mohammad Arbash, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Ginminhao Khongsai, Prem Hansdak, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat, Hemneichung Lunkim and Dhriten Mehra.

