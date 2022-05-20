AIFF case: Supreme Court sets June 30 deadline for filing of suggestion, objection to constitution

New Delhi, May 20 The Supreme Court on Wednesday reconstituted the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which will be headed by former apex court Judge AR Dave to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), setting aside the current Executive Committee.

Apart from looking after the day-to-day governance of the federation, the CoA will also assist the court and provide its inputs in the course of the present proceedings so as to facilitate the adoption of the constitution after the objections/suggestions are considered.

The Supreme Court, in its order, a copy of which is in possession of , has also set a timeline for filing any objection or suggestion to the constitution.

"The proposed Constitution of the All India Football Federation, which has been directed to be presented to court in a sealed cover in the earlier interim order, shall be circulated to all the parties. Any objection or suggestion to the Constitution, as proposed, shall be filed only before this Court on or before 30 June 2022. Any party desirous of obtaining a copy of the proposed Constitution would be at liberty to email its request to Samar Bansal, counsel appearing on behalf of CoA.

"Bansal will circulate the proposed Constitution to the parties and to any other constituent unit. Thereafter, all objections and suggestions shall also be emailed to Bansal, who shall collate the objections for the purpose of rendering facilitative assistance to this Court. Counsel is requested to prepare a tabulated statement of: (i) The parties submitting suggestions/objections; (ii) The nature of the suggestions/objections; and (iii) The inputs of the CoA on the proposed suggestions/objections.

"This exercise shall be carried out by the CoA on or before 15 July 2022 and a tabulated statement shall be placed on the record. The tabulated statement shall also be circulated to all the parties so as to apprise them of the position.

"The CoA shall prepare the electoral roll/college for the purpose of conducting the elections to the Executive Committee in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, as proposed, subject to such further directions as may be issued by this Court after hearing the parties.

"It is expected that the process of conducting the elections should be completed expeditiously after the Constitution is finalised," the court said.

The apex court in its order has also said that, "The present direction is a temporary arrangement in order to facilitate the holding of elections and the handing over of the affairs to a democratically elected body in terms of the Constitution which will be adopted."

