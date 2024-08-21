AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey writes to WB CM Mamata Banerjee to reinstate Durand Cup matches in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 21 : All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reinstate the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata.

Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium was set to host India's iconic derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC in the ongoing Durand Cup on Sunday. However, on Saturday, the match was 'abandoned' due to security concerns in the wake of protests over a trainee doctor's alleged rape and murder case.

Due to the ongoing widespread protests, a decision was made to shift the second quarter-final match of the Durand Cup from Kolkata to Shillong while "taking into consideration the playing conditions."

In a statement, the AIFF president said that many football fans have appealed to him for the reinstatement of the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata.

"I have received numerous appeals from not just the supporters of participating teams but also football fans across the world requesting the reinstatement of the Durand Cup matches in Kolkata," Kalyan Chaubey was quoted in a statement from AIFF as saying.

He also urged the West Bengal CM to take necessary steps and measures so that Durand Cup matches can be held in Kolkata.

"In my capacity as the President of the AIFF, I earnestly urge your office to take all necessary steps and measures to ensure that the Durand Cup matches can be held in Kolkata as scheduled," he added.

On Wednesday, former sportspersons held a protest in Kolkata over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

During the protest, former East Bengal goalkeeper Sumit Mukherjee spoke toand said that all the sportspersons demand justice.

"All the players are here to protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident and we demand justice...," Sumit Mukherjee said.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

