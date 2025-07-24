AIFF Technical Committee shortlists three for Blue Tigers head coach role

New Delhi [India], July 24 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee shortlisted three candidates for the spot of Indian men's football team head coach after meeting virtually.

On Wednesday, 170 application were reviewed out of which things came down to three candidates, Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic.

The resumes of these three candidates will undergo review before a final decision is made for a replacement for Manolo Marquez, who was let go as head coach earlier this month by the federation.

Stephen had previously served as Indiai's head coach for two tenures, between 2002 to 2005 and then 2015 to 2019. He guided the Team India to a silver medal at 2003 Afro-Asian Games during his first stint, while his second stint saw the team secure the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship title in 2016 and the Intercontinental Cup in 2018. Under his tenure, India also qualified for the 2019 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup.

Constantine also coached Kolkata giants East Bengal during the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season. His recent assignment was being the head coach of Pakistani national team.

Khalid is another prominent face in Indian football, having coaching experience with domestic clubs like Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC. He is currently with Jamshedpur FC and led Aizawl FC to the 2016-17 I-League title, a history-making win as they were the first Northeast Indian club to lift the trophy.

Jamil also helped NorthEast United FC reach playoffs for the second-time ever during 2020-21 ISL season. He also took East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC to a runners-up finish in the Super Cup in 2018 and 2025, respectively.

Meanehile, Stefan is currently the head coach of Kyrgyzstan and had previously served as a coach for Slovakian U18 and senior team in the past.

