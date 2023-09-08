Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni addresses concerns over Lionel Messi's fitness

Buenos Aires [Argentina], September 8 : Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni issued an update on match-winner Lionel Messi after their 1-0 victory against Ecuador in the World Cup Qualifier.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner struck a 78th-minute winner from a free kick to help Argentina clinch the victory.

However, he was replaced in the 89th minute of the game which was a rare sight to see. Scaloni raised concerns over a potential injury scare and said as quoted from Goal.com, "He (Messi) asked for the substitution because he felt something. And we'll see. Tomorrow [Friday], they will conduct medical tests. And if he's okay, he comes and plays [against Bolivia]. And if he's not well, we'll see what we do."

Both teams tried to create scoring opportunities but struggled to break the stalemate. In the 11th minute of the game, Messi took a freekick and floated one inside the box. Lautaro jumped to capitalize but the ball went straight into keeper Galindez’s gloves.

Argentina created half-chances to score the opening goal, but Ecuador's resolute defence kept them at bay.

The first half ended as a goalless affair.

The game required a bit of Messi's magic and it was in the 78th minute that he executed his charm to perfection. He stood in front of the ball, knocked it over the wall and slammed it into the top-left corner of the net and Ecuador's goalkeeper Hernan Galindez could not do anything about it.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of Argentina.

In the next match, Argentina's skipper will take the pitch once again on Tuesday, facing Bolivia away from home.

On the other hand, Inter Miami will hope to have Messi back for their MLS encounter against Atlanta United on September 16. The Argentinian has hit 11 goals for them in 11 appearances.

