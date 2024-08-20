Argentina's maestro Lionel Messi left out of squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Star forward Lionel Messi has been left out of Argentina's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

The 2022 World Cup winner has been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in the Copa America 2024 final against Columbia last month. In the final, Messi left the pitch in tears after Nico Gonzalez came in as a substitute for him in the 66th minute.

In the first half, Messi sustained a heavy knock following a challenge from Arias. However, the Argentinian maestro got up without any assistance, but there was a slight limp as he resumed the game. His injury aggravated in the second half after he was brought down once again.

Despite Messi's absence, Argentina boast a talented attacking line-up. Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho, Giuliano Simeone and Valentin Castellanos will look to carry forward the mantle of scoring goals in the absence of Argentina's leading goal-scorer.

Since his ankle injury, Messi ended up missing the MLS All-Star game and Inter Miami's Leagues Cup defence.

Apart from Messi's absence, Argentina will also miss the services of their star winger, Angel Di Maria. The 36-year-old had his last dance in international football following Argentina's 1-0 triumph in the Copa America 2024 final.

In the defensive half, Argentina will enjoy plenty of experience with the inclusion of Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero.

Shot stopper Emiliano Martinez is expected to don the gloves and hold the final defensive line for Argentina at the goalpost.

In midfield, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo de Paul will offer plenty of creativity and defensive cover.

Argentina will face Chile on September 6 and will meet their opponent in the Copa America final, Colombia on September 10.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Valentin Barco (Brighton).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Guido Rodriguez (West Ham), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Ezequiel Fernandez (Al Qadisiya), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Nico Gonzalez (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Matias Soule (Roma), Giuliano Simeone, Julian Alvarez both (Atletico Madrid), Valentin Carboni (Olympique Marseille), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Valentin Castellanos (Lazio).

