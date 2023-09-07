Arunachal Pradesh to host Final Rounds of 77th National Football Championships for Santosh Trophy
By ANI | Published: September 7, 2023 08:14 AM 2023-09-07T08:14:13+5:30 2023-09-07T08:15:03+5:30
New Delhi [India], September 7 : The Final Rounds of the 77th National Football Championships for the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 will be held in Arunachal Pradesh announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday.
The dates for the final rounds will be announced later.
The AIFF also announced that the Group Stage of the Santosh Trophy will be staged during the competition window between October 6 to 20, 2023 and the six groups will be hosted by the six member associations (MAs) - Goa Football Association, Punjab Football Association, Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh, Assam Football Association, Services Sports Control Board, and Western India Football Association (Maharashtra). Arunachal Pradesh, the hosts for the Final Rounds, have been exempted from playing the group stages.
Group A:
Hosts: Goa Football Association
Teams: Kerala, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir.
Group B:
Hosts: Punjab Football Association
Teams: Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Delhi, Ladakh, West Bengal.
Group C:
Hosts: Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh
Teams: Manipur, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.
Group D:
Hosts: Assam Football Association
Teams: Railways, Bihar, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Himachal Pradesh.
Group E:
Hosts: Services Sports Control Board
Teams: Services, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Pondicherry, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.
Group F:
Hosts: Western India Football Association
Teams: Maharashtra, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Tripura.
