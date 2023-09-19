Asian Games: India’s FIFA athletes depart for Hangzhou to compete in EA Sports FC Online 

New Delhi [India], September 19 : India’s FIFA stars Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh have departed for Hangzhou to compete in EA Sports FC Online at the upcoming Asian Games 2022 from September 24 to 27.

Having been featured as a demonstration event in 2018, Esports will be making its full-fledged debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games 2022. The Esports event will be held in China Hangzhou Esports Centre from September 24 to October 2, and the athletes will compete for gold medals in seven different titles.

India, however, will be participating in four of the seven titles: DOTA 2, EA Sports FC Online, League of Legends, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. The official draw to determine the dates and opponents regarding the fixtures for all four titles will take place on September 22.

Expressing his feeling as the tournament approaches, Charanjot Singh said in the Esports Federation of India (ESFI), “As the tournament draws nearer, it feels surreal that the dream of representing India at the Asian Games 2022 is finally becoming a reality. Both Karman and I have been training relentlessly to showcase our skills on this platform against the continent’s finest players. We are determined to make our country proud and bring home a historic medal.”

The fixtures for EA Sports FC Online will be in the knockout format with the Grand Finals scheduled to be held on September 27. A total of 34 athletes from 21 countries will battle it out for glory at the competition.

"The Asian Games 2022 is a massive opportunity for Indian Esports to announce itself as a powerhouse on the global stage. I feel honored to be one of the first athletes carrying the nation’s flag at Esports' maiden appearance as a medal sport at the tournament. We would like to thank ESFI for not just providing us with the opportunity to represent our country but also providing us with ample support including the best-in-class gaming gear to make sure we are ready to give our best in Hangzhou. We are ready to take on the tough competition and give our best to achieve success," commented Karman Singh.

Both athletes left their mark during the recently held seeding event for the Asian Games 2022, with Charanjot Singh securing the top seed in the South Asian region, while Karman Singh secured the fifth seed. The two athletes, who are renowned names in the global FIFA community, earned their places at the Asian Games 2022 by advancing to the finals of the National Esports Championships (NESC), organized by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

"With the Asian Games 2022 just around the corner, we are excited to witness the performances of our talented athletes who have put in remarkable efforts to reach this stage. Charanjot and Karman have both performed brilliantly in the seeding event and we are confident that they will replicate those performances in the main event to ensure India bags not one but two medals in EA Sports FC Online. Everyone at ESFI wishes them the best of luck in their pursuit of glory," said Mr. Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF).

One of the country's top sports & esports communication agencies, Artsmith-Concepts & Visions, will continue its support to the Esports Federation of India as their official communication partner.

Following the commencement of EA Sports FC Online matches, the League of Legends fixtures will be held from September 25 to 29, while the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition encounters are scheduled for September 26 to 28. The DOTA 2 matchups are set to take place from September 29 to October 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor