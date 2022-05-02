ATK Mohun Bagan finalise AFC Cup group stage schedule

ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to participate in the group stage of the AFC Cup 2022 after the Mariners came through the qualifiers to make the cut to Group G.

Juan Ferrando's team will face Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings, Maldives' Maziya and I-League side Gokulam Kerala in their group.

The group winner will advance to the inter-zone play-off semi-final. The Mariners had qualified from their group to reach that stage in AFC Cup 2021 but were beaten by Uzbekistan's FC Nasaf in the inter-zone play-off semi-final.

ATK Mohun Bagan would look to at least match that feat if not better this season. The Mariners had also faced Bashundhara Kings and Maziya last season along with ISL outfit Bengaluru FC.

Ferrando's men were in fine form in the preliminary rounds where they got better of Sri Lanka's Blue Star SC 5-0 before sweeping side Bangladesh's Abahani Dhaka 3-1.

ATK Mohun Bagan are set to enjoy home advantage again as they did in the preliminary round as all the group stage matches will be held at Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor