Atletico Beat Real Madrid 4–2 in Extra Time To Reach Copa Quarterfinals

Atletico Madrid edged Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey in an entertaining 4-2 win over its city rivals at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid late on Thursday.Atletico had opened the scoring with a goal from close range by Samuel Lino after Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger deflected the ball backward into the area in the 39th. Madrid equalized after a rare mistake by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who punched the ball into his own net while trying to clear a cross.

Álvaro Morata put Atletico ahead again from close range in the 57th after Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin failed to fully clear a cross. The ball bounced off Rüdiger and went toward Morata in front of an open net.Striker Joselu, who came on for Rodrygo in the 80th, equalized with a header in the 82nd after a cross by Jude Bellingham. Morata had missed a clear chance in a one-on-one situation with Lunin just moments earlier.Brahim Díaz thought he had scored an equalizer late in extra time but the goal was disallowed because of an offside by Bellingham. The clubs are back in league action this weekend. Real - who host Almeria on Sunday - are one point behind surprise leaders Girona, with Atletico, who visit Granada on Monday, down in fifth.